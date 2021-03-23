Traffic stops in Columbus end with arrests, seized drugs and weapons, missing person located

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple traffic stops in Columbus Monday night resulted in arrests, a missing person being located, and the seizure of firearms and drugs.
The traffic stops were conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Five people were arrested, one missing person was located, and two stolen vehicles were also recovered.
During one traffic stop, the following was seized:
- One firearm
- Four magazines
- One high-capacity magazine
- 93 .45 caliber rounds
- 10 MDMA pills
- 11 oxycodone pill
- Multiple bags containing marijuana residue
Another stop resulted in a stolen vehicle being recovered and guns, magazines, a high-capacity magazine and 50 9mm rounds seized.
The resulting charges of the traffic stops are as follows:
- Theft by taking motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession with intent MDMA
- Possession with intent cocaine
- Possession with intent methamphetamine
- Possession with intent oxycodone
