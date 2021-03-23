Want to be in a movie? Film crew looking for extras for movie being shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you always wanted to be in a movie? Well, this could be your big break...kind of.
A film crew currently shooting on location in Columbus is looking for some extras.
Set Life Casting Atlanta has several slots they are looking to fill as “the Neon Highway” film begins wrapping up production.
According to the production crew, the movie stars Rob Myers as Wayne. In the movie, he was a heartbeat away from making it as a county music star in Nashville when a car crash ended his dream.
There is no word yet on which other famous faces you might see while on the set.
“Compared to normal productions, they definitely have cut back on numbers because of COVID,” said casting director Chazlyn Yu. “It is smaller scenes, but our biggest days are about 50 people. Tomorrow we have a big day of 50 people and it is going to be at a country bar. It is all paid work too. I always just tell people you do not have to be an actor or anything like that. Just come and have fun!”
If you’re cast, you’ll need to be available for the full day and will even get a stipend for your time.
Check out the different listings below to see if you fit any of the criteria. To apply, send an email here with your name, current photos, age, height, weight, sizes, vehicle info (photo/color/year/make/model) if applicable, instrument if applicable, location/distance to Columbus and a contact number. They also want to know if you’ve been booked in any other productions.
The subject line on your email should match the one in the listing you are applying for.
- Men and women with instruments, to portray country bar band
- Ages: 18+
- Those selected will not have to play their instruments.
- Especially looking for country band instruments
- SUBJECT: BAND
- Men and women of all ethnicities to be booked with vehicle - No red/white/black
- Ages: 18+
- SUBJECT: THURS CAR
- Men and women of all ethnicities to portray bar patrons
- Ages: 18+
- SUBJECT: SHORTYS
- Men and women of all ethnicities to portray country bar patrons
- Ages: 18+
- SUBJECT: COUNTRY
- Men and women with late 90s-early 2000s vehicles
- Especially looking for trucks!
- Ages: 18+
- SUBJECT: FLASHBACK CAR
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.