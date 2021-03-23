Wet at Times This Week & Weekend; Watching for Storms Thursday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances will increase tonight with a good soaking for some, especially in our southern counties. Look for the chance of a shower or storm to stick around for Wednesday and Thursday too, but nothing significant in terms of major impacts, other than some wet weather on the roads and for those with outside plans. Moving ahead to Thursday night into Friday, we’ll monitor a big storm system to our west that will drag a line of showers and storms into our area. This looks to be something that will be of much greater significance in parts of Mississippi and west Alabama, but mainly just a storm event for us here in the Chattahoochee Valley. We’ll go with a ‘low’ severe weather potential as of right now and keep a close eye on it for you. Going into the weekend, rain chances stick around, and we might be dealing with a little bit of rain into Monday of next week too. Look for highs to drop back into the low and mid 70s after the rain moves out early next week. In the short term, we expect very warm weather with highs in the 70s and lower 80s - perhaps even the mid and upper 80s on Thursday!