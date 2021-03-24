UPDATE: One person dead, suspect in custody after Phenix City car chase ends in crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase in Phenix City Wednesday evening ended in a crash, leaving one person dead and a suspect facing a murder charge.
Authorities say the suspect, DeYeir Campbell of Douglasville, Georgia, fled police after a traffic stop was attempted by Russell County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit began on Highway 431 and headed north into Phenix City. After reaching Highway 431 and Seale Road, Campbell he lost control of the vehicle and went across the median into the southbound lane of Highway 431. He then hit a power pole.
Campbell had an outstanding warrant in Douglasville, for assault. The female passenger died from her injuries.
Authorities say Campbell was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and will be charged with murder. The identity of the passenger has not been released.
