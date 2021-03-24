UPDATE: 9-year-old killed in Phenix City ATV accident ID’d

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An ATV accident in Russell County has claimed the life of a 9-year-old, according to Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.
Sumbry says 9-year-old Bentley Bruce Martin was involved in an accident while riding an ATV on Dairy Rd. in Phenix City Tuesday evening.
He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of injuries sustained during the accident.
He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m.
Martin’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
