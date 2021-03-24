Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Tiyana Thomas was last seen March 8 in Columbus.
Tiyana is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length, straight hair. Police released photo of Tiyana with braces, however she no longer wears them.
Anyone with information on Tiyana’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/706-225-4384.
