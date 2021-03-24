Construction on 1st Ave. in Opelika complete; road set to reopen

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After months of construction, 1st Avenue in Opelika is set to open to traffic is about a week.
According to the city’s engineer, this project was part of a grant program from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The project is designed to enhance landscaping and pedestrian access to the area. City officials say they received about $340,000 in grant money, which makes up about half the total cost. They said they’re happy this project will allow that area of town to grow like the south side of the railroad tracks.
