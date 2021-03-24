Former hospital in Phenix City to be converted into affordable housing apartment community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The property where a former hospital once stood, will soon be called home to some people in Phenix City.
The old Homer Cobb Memorial Hospital will be the home of the Liberty Hill Apartments affordable housing community. According to Phenix City Housing Authority executive director, Dr. Jason Whitehead, this project has been a work in progress since around 2018 when Phenix City had an environmental review done on the land.
Whitehead says the over six acre project will help improve the quality of life for Phenix City residents.
“The current property is called Liberty Hill, which will be affordable housing, 72 units consisting of one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedrooms as well as a community center, an outdoor pavilion, and a playground area,” explained Whitehead. “The housing authority a few years ago, thought it would be a good site to develop affordable housing. It’s been a work in progress. We had an environmental review done in 2018, I believe 2019, to make sure as a former hospital that the ground soil and environment were conducive for residential living.”
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe hopes to utilize the entire 18 or so acres at the Liberty Hills Apartments plot.
“It’s cooperative collaboration with the housing authority that is responsible for making sure people can have housing,” said Lowe. “You’re building venues that can enhance peoples lives that help create a quality of life that helps raise the community in Phenix City. It was about 18 acres, still about 12 or 11 acres left, that you could really turn into a nice venue with a walking trail or other natural views that could still consist of what we want to say Homage Park.”
According to Lowe, the original name of the project was Homage Park to honor the armed forces. His hope is to incorporate the surrounding acres to bring the Homage Park plans to fruition. The Liberty Hills affordable housing project is anticipated to see completion in 2022.
