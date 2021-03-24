GEMA Columbus mass vaccination site working to resolve problems with registration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allows all Georgians’ over the age of 16 to be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) Columbus mass vaccination site is working to resolve some problems ahead of time.
“The issue relates to people registering and not hearing anything back,” said GEMA’s on-site director Jason Ritter.
Ritter says the problem is not with GEMA itself, but with Share Care, the company they use to register people online.
When someone logs on to the myvaccinegeorgia.com website, some people are reporting having never receiving a notification.
“We are working to get that resolved and are hoping for a resolution very soon,” Ritter said.
Now that eligibility to to be vaccinated has been opened, Columbus Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett says he and the mayor are talking about ways to best help GEMA over the course of the next 11 weeks.
“We are looking at a call center and to get community partners involved to have more help, so we are doing everything as Columbus to get people to this site,” Corbett said.
Since setting up shop in Columbus last Wednesday, Ritter says appointments have slowed down, but he is hoping with Kemp’s announcement, more people will take advantage to get a dose.
“This week is a lot slower, but we do have plenty of slots available for people to come and get their vaccination here in Columbus,” Ritter said.
Ritter says he hopes to have the system glitches resolved by next week, but in the meantime, suggests people come to the Civic Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. if they are having problems.
