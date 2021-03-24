Keep Opelika Beautiful hosting recycling, shredding day

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Keep Opelika Beautiful is keeping up the work to live up to their name by hosting a Recycle and Shred Day event.
On Saturday, Apr. 17, residents of Lee County can bring any documents they need to have shredded to the Northside Recycle Center on 8th Ave.
There is no need to remove paper clips or staples, but they will need to be removed from any binders. There is a 10-box limit on what someone can bring to have shredded. Documents from businesses will not be accepted.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, attendees are asked to remain in their cars and have a volunteer remove their documents.
The Northside Recycle Center also accepts electronics, aluminum cans, cardboard, newspaper, plastic and steel cans.
The shredding event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Apr. 17.
For more information, contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at 334-749-4970.
