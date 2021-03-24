Opelika police searching for card theft suspects seen on camera

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is releasing surveillance photos of two card theft suspects.
On March 21, police began investigating a fraudulent use of a card that occurred at Target located in the 2600 block of Enterprise Dr.
The two are seen on camera leaving the store at approximately 3:40 p.m.
The first suspect is a female wearing a white face mask, striped blazer, white shirt and dark jeans. The second suspect is a male wearing a white hat, black face mask, a black Adidas tracksuit and black and white sneakers.
The female suspect is seen on camera using the credit card at Home Depot on Tiger Town Parkway.
If you have any information on these suspects, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
