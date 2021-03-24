Organizations partner for mobile diaper day event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the coronavirus pandemic impacting families, two local organizations came together to help those with small children.
Amerigroup and Georgia Strong Families held a mobile diaper day event throughout Columbus Wednesday.
Residents were able to pick up diapers while following social distancing guidelines. They received the diaper donations in their car trunks while being asked to wear a mask. The goal was to distribute 300 packages of diapers to families.
“So, Amerigroup and Georgia Strong Families are partnering together for our mobile Diaper Day. This is a community initiative that we love working together for the tri-city area, and so we want to answer the call during the pandemic,” Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup marketing account manager.
“We know that right now things are tough for people and they are in need of items. And so we want to make sure we get out here to the community and get our name out here as well, and make sure that they have diapers and wipes for their little ones,” said Dorcas Woody, program coordinator of Georgia Strong Family.
The mobile diaper drive event took place at Zoe Pediatrics, Valley Healthcare System on Fort Benning Road, and at Dr. Chambers OBGYN.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.