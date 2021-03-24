Suspect wanted for making verbal threat with gun at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for brandishing a gun while making a verbal threat.
The incident happened Monday, March 22 at Peachtree Mall.
Columbus police say the suspect fled the mall on foot before leaving in a vehicle. Police collected multiple firearms that the suspect tossed on mall property before he left the property.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit at 706-653-3400. To report anonymously, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and your messages to 274637(CRIMES).
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.