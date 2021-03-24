Update on homeless population count given at Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homelessness is down in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to Home for God with the United Way.
Pat Frey with Home for Good updated Columbus City Council Tuesday night on this year’s Point in Time count, which is a count of the homeless population.
Frey says due to the pandemic, they were hoping to match last year’s numbers. She says they are down four people from last year, decreasing the number of homeless people from 249 to 245 this year.
“We had 40 volunteers this year from organizations, private citizens, many of our corporate partners, many city employees and going out and hitting the streets and the shelters,” said Frey.
Frey also says according to the Point in Time count, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the community is 7, which is down by 14 from last year.
