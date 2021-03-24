Vigil held in Columbus to remember teen killed in Avalon Rd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held in Columbus Tuesday night to remember a Columbus teen.
The family is left to mourn two family members as Quindarious Ford was shot by his older brother Marquavious Ford last week, who is now behind bars.
The family is calling the incident on Avalon Road a mistake. At the vigil, local minister, Prodical Son, was the speaker. He spoke about how the violence in the city needs to stop as he encouraged the family to keep a positive mindset.
“There’s a lot of people that have expectations on what could have happened and allegations on what could have happened,” said Prodical Son. “And it’s important because it could have been your child, it could have been my child, but it wasn’t. It’s important because we want you to identify that you could be here today and gone tonight.”
Family members say they just wanted to share memories of both Quindarious and Marquavious Ford.
Marquavious ford is charged with murder.
