Warm Days Ahead in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kicked off Wednesday with some rain around and warm morning low temperatures in the 60s. Highs today will be in the upper-70s while we keep a low-end isolated rain chance around through the evening. Rain coverage is more or less the same for Thursday with a few stray showers possible throughout the day as highs climb to the 80s with breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine to warm us up. Friday brings the best shot at some rain to the Valley, especially in the morning hours. While the severe threat is non-zero with these showers and storms moving through Friday morning, it is continuing to look like it is very low. We can’t rule out strong to severe storms, but the best ingredients for severe weather will stay off to our north and west. The weekend looks warm with highs in 80s and a few showers and storms possible at times, especially on Sunday. Next week looks to feature highs in the 70s with slim rain chances.