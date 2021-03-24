WATCH: Gov. Brian Kemp visits Columbus mass vaccination site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp is visiting the mass vaccination site being run by GEMA in Columbus.
The clinic set up at the Columbus Civic Center is one of five that was opened up by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency last week, bringing the total of state-run mass vaccination sites to nine.
This comes just one day after Gov. Kemp announced that the vaccine will be available for all adult Georgians beginning this week.
Watch his full visit live in the video below.
