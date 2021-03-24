Watching For Storms Thursday Night & Friday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm temperatures were back on this Wednesday with mostly dry weather across the Valley. Look for a band of showers to move in during the overnight hours, but any showers will be mostly out of here by Thursday morning. Temperatures will surge into the mid 80s in many spots by Thursday afternoon with only a 10-30% coverage of showers at any point during the day. A major severe weather event will be unfolding in areas to our west - parts of north and west Alabama, Mississippi, and southern Tennessee - on Thursday, but as those storms move in our direction they will weaken dramatically, meaning we don’t expect any major severe weather concerns in our area. Still, we will be on alert for a few storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning. By the weekend, look for a mostly dry and warm day on Saturday with rain coverage back during the latter part of the day on Sunday. Look for a cool-down Monday into Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and lows in the 50s, and our next chance at some wet weather looks to be by Thursday of next week. We will keep an eye on that timing, of course!