18-year-old Columbus man killed in Tuesday night motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A motorcycle accident in Columbus Tuesday has claimed the life of an 18-year-old.
Reese Hooks was killed Tuesday night when he was involved in a motorcycle accident on Milgen Rd. at approximately 9:00 p.m., according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
Newton says that Hooks’ body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy and that Columbus police are continuing to investigate.
