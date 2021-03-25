Bee swarming season underway in Alabama and Georgia

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring is here, which means it’s swarming season for honeybees.
Beekeepers in Eufaula say swarming is how honeybee colonies form new colonies after they outgrow their home.
A big cluster of bees will follow the queen to a tree or shrub, while scout bees look for a new place to live. The beekeepers say sometimes, the swarm will travel up to a few miles. If they do settle in your yard or near your home, you should leave them be and call a beekeeper or local law enforcement.
“We don’t want them killed,” said beekeeper Richard Prager. “We want to rehome them, put them in an area where they’ll help the local flora, and help pollinate.”
“People should not bother them,” said Arnie Cutchens with Eufaula Bee Company. “They should not spray them water. They should not do anything. They’re at their calmest moment there. So, they’re not going to bother you because they’ve left their hive. They’re full of honey and they’re just going to a new home.”
These beekeepers say swarm season lasts until May, but can sometimes go later into the year. They say bees pollinate about one-third of all the food we eat.
