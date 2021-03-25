Columbus man pleads guilty to 2019 bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a March 2019 bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Whittlesey Blvd.
57-year-old Emory Fredrick pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Fredrick reportedly entered the Wells Fargo branch and told the teller, “This is a stick up.” The teller reported it was possible that Fredrick had a gun from the way he was messing with one of his pockets.
The teller then put $1,138 into a bag, gave it to Fredrick and he walked out of the bank.
Police arrested Fredrick within hours of the robbery thanks to surveillance footage and descriptions from witnesses.
“Robbing banks puts employees, community members and even the bank robber in danger. Such actions will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “I want to thank the Columbus Police Department and the FBI for quickly apprehending the defendant and helping restore order to the Columbus community.”
His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 14, 2021.
