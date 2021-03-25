Community members gather for prayer vigil at Claflin School Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some residents gathered in Columbus Thursday to pray over the community.
Rev. Richard Jessie with Friends of Historic Claflin hosted the prayer event at the flagpole in front of the Claflin School Apartments on 5th Avenue.
Not only did Jessie pray for the community and for the pandemic to end soon, he also called for a 90-day period of fasting and prayer.
“Go without profanity, go without cussing for 90 days to stop the verbal attacks, demeaning hateful communication, the use of flag names and racial slurs, to stop using the N-word,” said Jessie.
Only a few people gathered at the flagpole. Jessie said he didn’t expect a crowd because people are still taking COVID-19 precautions.
