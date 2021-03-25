Corbin leads CSU to DH sweep of West Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hannah Rose Corbin was dominant on the mound and at the plate as the Columbus State Cougars swept a doubleheader from the West Georgia Wolves, 4-0 and 5-2, on Wednesday at Cougar Field.
Corbin topped last week’s performance that netted her Peach Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week honors. In the opener, she had a five-hit shutout and struck out 19, while hitting a two-run home run in the first inning that got the offense started for the Cougars (14-8).
She wound up in the circle again in the nightcap, picking up the save with two more scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out five more Wolves (13-6).
Katelyn Cooper and Lindsey Patton drove in a run each of the games.
The Cougars get back in action on Saturday when they host Flagler College in PBC play. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm ET at Cougar Field.
