Cougars rally to beat Albany State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Isaac Boutin went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Columbus State Cougars to a come-from-behind 8-3 win over the Albany State Golden Rams on Wednesday at Ragsdale Field.
Boutin drove in the first Cougar run with an RBI single in the third inning, then belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning that gave CSU (10-6) the lead for good.
Robert Brooks also homered in the seventh inning.
Wyatt Setien’s three-run homer in the third inning provided all the offense for the Golden Rams (10-6).
Jake Hershman (1-0) picked up the victory in relief, giving up just one hit and striking out 10 in six scoreless innings of work.
The Cougars hit the road this weekend for a three game weekend series against the Claflin Panthers in Orangeburg, S.C. First pitch in the opener is set for Friday night at 6:00 pm ET, with games at 1 pm on Saturday and 4 pm on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.