Ft. Benning hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Martin Army Community Hospital

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The effort to get more people vaccinated ramping up in Georgia.
Fort Benning’s Martin Army Community Hospital vaccinated over 1,000 people Wednesday at a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic. Its mission is to give out as many doses of the Pfizer vaccine as possible.
The hospital is about three weeks into a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic. According to hospital commander Col. Melissa Hoffman, the people who can get the shots at the clinic are people who have Tricare health insurance and are 50 years old and up, or people who are 16 and older with high-risk health conditions.
Vaccine drive-thru officer in charge, Capt. Benjamin Stone says life has hit hard since the COVID-19 pandemic started and now he’s ready to get back to normal. He says, wait times may vary at the clinic.
“As the most important medical of my generation probably, I just can’t wait to get as many people that want the vaccine, get them that vaccine, get back to normal, go back to enjoying life, and get my kids back in school,” said Stone. “Cycle times have been anywhere from just under 20 minutes to a little over an hour, depending on how many people we have at any given time.”
“We have the capacity currently to do up to 1,000 per day, both doses, with the potential to expand to 2,000 doses a day here at this site,” Hoffman said “16 years and older with certain health conditions, but we’re also opening vaccines to our 50 and older in any category.”
Sgt. Jasmine Vasquez says the days have been long at the drive-thru clinic, but the hard work is worth it in the end.
“Our day starts at 8 a.m., very early,” said Vasquez. “We kind of end a little later. Every vaccination counts, so we’re here until we can put one in every shoulder. It’s kind of depending a little bit on the fact that we’re out here, but it is definitely rewarding at the end of the day.”
People can sign up if they’re a Tricare beneficiary by calling Martin Army’s appointment line at (762) 408-2273 or going to the Tricare website here.
