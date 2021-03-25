Georgia’s vaccine eligibility includes teens 16 and older

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s expanded vaccine eligibility includes high schoolers who are at least 16 years old.
Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old. Piedmont Columbus Regional says they’ve seen a spike in interest following the governor’s eligibility announcement with enthusiasm.
Piedmont says they are able to serve that age group with their Pfizer supply.
Krsitie Brooks, superintendent of the Chattahoochee County School District, shared her thoughts on expanding the vaccine to teens 16 and older.
“I think opening it up to age 16 and above really does help strengthen that core group of folks who can help make a difference,” said Brooks.
Brooks says the district would like to be able to hold a vaccine clinic at the high school similar to what they held for their employees. Brooks says this would be for students 16 and up whose parents give consent with a completed form. She doesn’t know if they will receive supplies for anything approved for 16-year-olds before school is out for the summer.
