Homes destroyed in Pelham; Mayor issues curfew

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPATE: Pelham Mayor Gary Waters declared a curfew for the city Thursday night following extensive tornado damage across the area.
Waters said: The curfew will be in effect after a tornado damaged several areas of the city Thursday, 3/25/2021. The curfew begins at 10:00pm and ends at 6:00am each morning through Monday.
Anyone displaced or sustained tornado damage is encouraged to call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance. Additional community relief efforts will be announced as they are organized in the coming days. Approximately 30-50 homes / structures are damaged in our city. Please keep in mind, that is a very preliminary number. Crews are still in the field assessing damage. Please continue to stay away from the tornado damaged communities.
Read the full text of the resolution authorizing the curfew.
ORIGINAL: Pictures of property damage are coming in after a large tornado producing storm moved through Shelby County this afternoon.
