LaGrange murder suspect located, arrested in north Georgia

WINDER, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange murder suspect is behind bars after being found and arrested in Winder, Georgia.
26-year-old Derek Davis and a second man were in the area of McGregor St. on Nov. 29 when three men allegedly came out of the woods and began firing. Davis was critically injured and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away on Dec. 4. The second victim was not injured.
When Davis passed away, police issued warrants for the arrest of Nikita Orlando “Tim” Shells on charges of felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shells was located at a residence in Winder Thursday and arrested by the United States Marshall’s Office and the the Winder Police Department.
Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2603.
