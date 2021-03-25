Multiple accidents on I-85 in Opelika backs traffic up for hours

By Alex Jones | March 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 8:13 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple accidents involving several cars in on I-85 this morning left Opelika commuters sitting in traffic for hours.

Police say a major crash in the southbound lanes happened near exit 57 and caused minor injuries.

Opelika police crews worked alongside the Alabama Department of Transportation to free an 18-wheeler that had become caught in some cables.

Multiple other accidents took place between exits 62 and 58.

All lanes reopened just before 11:00 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries related to these crashes at this time.

