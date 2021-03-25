Springer Opera House in Columbus hosts opening night of ‘Cotton Patch Gospel’ on outdoor stage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Theater is slowly coming back after it took a big hit due to the pandemic.
Wednesday night was opening night of “Cotton Patch Gospel” at the Springer Opera House in Columbus. It was presented on its newly built festival stage to help follow COVID-19 protocols.
The stage is outside the Springer on the corner of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue. Artistic director Paul Pierce shared why live entertainment is so important, especially these days.
“We have a history with the community facing adversity and we feel like it’s our responsibility, our job really to seize this moment and to do something for the community to enrich people’s lives, bring people together in a safe environment,” said Pierce.
In this musical, Jesus is born the son of a carpenter in Gainesville, Georgia and meets a country preacher named John the Baptizer on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
The Springer Opera House is also playing “Singing in the Rain” on alternate nights also on the outdoor stage.
