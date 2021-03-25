Tracking Showers and Storms Thursday Night into Friday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Thursday, we will see stray showers throughout the day with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Overnight, a system will bring showers and storms into the area ahead of a cold front. The severe threat continues to look very low for us overnight and into tomorrow morning, but we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm in the mix so make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings just in case! Once the rain moves out, we will see partly cloudy conditions with some sunshine around and highs in the upper 70s. The weekend features highs in the 80s with stray showers on Saturday and some storms in the forecast for Sunday. Next week looks a bit more calm weather wise with low rain chances for the first part of the week before a storm system brings scattered showers and storms into the mix on Thursday. Highs are back in the 70s for next week.