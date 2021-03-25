Two suspects facing drug charges after search warrant executed on Lee Rd. 240 in Salem

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
The search warrant was executed in the 3000 block of Lee Road 240 in Salem. The search warrant was issued in conjunction with an investigation involving the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Lonnie Niehoff, 52 of Salem, is charged with drug trafficking (heroin), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Spurlin, 32 of Hurtsboro, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
During the search, investigators located a quantity of heroin, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and approximately $7,000 in cash.
Niehoff was taken to the Lee County Jail and released after posting a $62,000 bond. Spurlin was released on an $11,000 bond. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7876.
