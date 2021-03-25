Watching Storms Tonight & Friday; Rain Chances Back on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major severe weather event is unfolding to our west, but the storms are expected to weaken as they push in our direction later tonight. We will still be alert for any surprises as the storms move in - we still expect just general rain and storms for a large majority of our coverage area, but you should always be weather alert as these springs storms move in. Showers will be with us in the afternoon and evening on Friday as well, but we should dry out as we head into the first part of our weekend. Saturday looks warm and mostly dry with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storms arrive on Sunday later in the day, so most spots will stay dry and warm through at least the lunch hour. Next week should start out mostly dry on Monday, but the forecast is a bit unsettled for Tuesday and Wednesday with at least some chance of rain out ahead of the next big system that will impact the area on Thursday. Look for highs to stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday with lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ll warm up by mid week, but after the rain and storms move out on Thursday, it appears we will cool down in a big way going into NEXT Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.