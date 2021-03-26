Columbus Police Dept. warning the public of bogus COVID-19 vaccine survey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is warning the public of a COVID-19 survey scam.
People across the country are reporting receiving emails and text messages asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but are asked to pay shipping fees.
Police say this email or text is a scam to steal money and personal information. Legitimate surveys don’t ask for credit card or bank account information to pay for a “free” reward.
The police department is advising citizens to not give bank account, credit card or personal information to someone who contacts unexpectedly. Anyone who receives an email or text that’s possibly a scam, report the message to the FTC.
