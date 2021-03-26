Elderly man dies days after being involved in major crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An elderly Opelika man has died after being involved in a major crash earlier this week.
Two of those victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of their injuries. One of those victims, an 85-year-old man, died from his injuries Friday. The second victim remains in stable condition.
The third victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The elderly man’s identity has not yet been released.
