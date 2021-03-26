Fort Benning soldier dies during Ranger training in Florida

EGLIN, Fla. (WTVM) - A Fort Benning soldier completing his Ranger training in Florida has died.
28-year-old Specialist James A. Requenez was a student in the swamp phase of Ranger School in the 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Spc. Requenez died during training Thursday and was taken to Eglin AFB hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Texas native was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment on Fort Benning.
He had received the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge.
The incident leading to Spc. Requenez’s death is currently under investigation.
