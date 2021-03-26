Harris County High School staff vaccinated for COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Teachers and staff at Harris County high School were vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday.
It was the fourth clinic the school district has offered to staff.
The Harris County School District partnered with the West Central Health District to administer the vaccines. Pamela Kirkland with the health district says she hopes this helps build confidence in schools moving forward.
“I think it’s going to help more teachers feel more relaxed and confident in the classrooms. They’ve been in the classrooms already, but I think this will just help everyone feel more comfortable,” said Kirkland.
There were 77 staff members who were vaccinated Thursday. Now, nearly 200 faculty members have been vaccinated.
