Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Opelika murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The man responsible for a 2017 murder in Opelika has been sentenced to life in prison.
Vantavious Q. Hughley was found guilty of the July 2017 murder of Shaquille Jones last month by a Lee County jury.
Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere says that trial testimony showed that Hughley tried to take a gun from the victim before shooting him in the heart on North Antioch Circle.
Law enforcement located Hughley weeks after the murder, and when they did, he reportedly jumped from a moving car to avoid being caught.
Ventiere adds that the D.A.’s office and police found evidence that Hughley attempted to intimidate witnesses from testifying by threatening them.
“Fear of coming forward, fear of speaking up, fear of testifying, and fear of violent retaliation is a growing problem. The District Attorney’s Office and Law Enforcement recognize the courage it takes to testify truthfully, especially after being threatened. Thankfully, in this case, the witnesses faced their fears head-on, and as a result, justice was served,” said Ventiere in a statement.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.