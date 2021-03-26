Pirates split DH with Coastal South

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A doubleheader split saw the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates’ 10-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday afternoon. The No. 8 Pirates beat Coastal Alabama-South 3-1 in the opener, but the Sun Chiefs won the nightcap 6-5. The games were played at Howard Lake Field.
The first game saw another dominating pitching performance from CVCC’s Jerry Bowman. Bowman (5-0) went seven innings, giving up just one unearned run and two hits while striking out 12. It was his fourth straight complete game, and in that 28-inning stretch he’s given up just one earned run while striking out 28.
The Pirates got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Reid Halfacre led off with a double, chased home by a Mason Land single. Land later scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Willoughby.
Willoughby added an RBI single in the sixth inning.
In game two, the Sun Chiefs broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Cody Ferguson. Hunter Odom drove in two more runs with another double to make it 4-1. Odom went 3-for-4 in the game with three RBI.
Rhett Fettner (6-1) took the defeat for the Pirates.
CVCC (24-4, 12-2 ACCC South) and Coastal Alabama-South (11-22, 3-7) meet up again on Saturday. The doubleheader will get underway at 1:00 pm CT in Bay Minette.
