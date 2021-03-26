Savannah Grand assisted living in Columbus hosts first community event since pandemic began

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A senior living facility in Columbus hosted its first community event Friday since the pandemic began.
Savannah Grand of Columbus hosted a spring fling vendor fair and community blood drive. It was a way of getting residents in the routine of seeing their loved ones again after a year of coronavirus restrictions.
People with COVID-19 antibodies also donated blood.
“It’s no number that we’re looking for, just returning to a sense of normalcy to pre-COVID normalcy is the big thing, using guidance from the CDC. By allowing the visitation, visitors can come in and see their families again. They can visit their apartments and this was just a little something that we wanted to do for them,” said Kelly Hitzeman, executive director of the Savannah Grand.
While people were able to spend time and dance with their family members at the facility, some were given a chance to test for COVID-19 antibodies in case they weren’t sure they had any.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.