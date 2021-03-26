Second Chance Transition in Columbus hosting shoe drive to help job seekers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It can be hard to find a job when you don’t have the attire to attend an interview.
Second Chance Transition, a job training and job placement program in Columbus, is helping job seekers in the community by hosting a shoe drive.
With the money raised, Second Chance Transition will be ale to provide clothes and household products that will make life easier when interviewing for a job and also keeping a job.
“We are currently raising money for our closet that has different things for the participants that are in our programs 18 to 24. And the donation drive is however many shoes that we get, we get a certain percentage of the dollar of the amount of shoes and how much they weigh,” said Alana Daniels, employment specialist at Second Chance Transition.
Job seekers can go to Second Chance Transition to create a resume on their computer or find employment through their job boards.
