Showers and Storms Throughout Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Friday as a cold front moves through the Valley slowly. Highs will be in the mid-70s for most of us with intervals of sun and clouds. For the weekend, we will see a few stray showers on Saturday, but most of us stay dry and warm with highs in the mid-80s. We keep highs in the 80s for Sunday, too with more showers and storms possible in the evening hours. The beginning of the week looks cool and mostly dry with highs in the 70s. Our next rain chance moves in on Wednesday/Thursday as a disturbance moves through the region, but the end of the week looks to feature lots of sunshine with cooler temperatures!