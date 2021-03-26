Storms Return on Sunday; Unsettled Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still have some showers that we are tracking for you on this Friday night, and rain will linger into the overnight hours for some folks. For the weekend, we will see warm and mostly dry weather on Saturday with more clouds than sun. Storms return on Sunday with the rain coverage higher in the afternoon and evening. We’ll watch for a few strong storms in the mix during the latter part of the day. For Monday, we’ll see things cooling down with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s that morning. Rain coverage should be pretty low, but we can’t rule out a few showers. For Tuesday through Thursday, the forecast remains unsettled with a 40-60% coverage of rain and perhaps a few storms. We don’t expect any severe weather problems with this, but it will cool down in a big way once the rain moves out. Thursday will see highs in the 60s with lows Friday and Saturday mornings in the 30s and 40s. We may have to be on the alert for some frost concerns in the normally cooler spots.