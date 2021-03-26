Weather cancels 1,500 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Approximately 1,500 people in Columbus scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will have to wait a little longer.
Pamela Kirkland with the Department of Public Health says that because of the weather, the second dose clinic at Peachtree Mall in Columbus has had to be canceled. She says that everyone with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule.
Approximately 200 doses of the vaccine had already been thawed out and were ready to be used. In order to keep those doses from becoming unusable, they will be sent over to the Columbus Health Department to be given to people there.
The weather is also impacting distribution at the GEMA mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center. The on-site director at that location confirms that are keeping their appointments, but their operations have been delayed and those with appointments will experience at least a 30-minute delay. You can tune into 88.9 FM for the latest details from that clinic.
