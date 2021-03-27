Amerigroup, other agencies host drive-thru Easter Extravaganza at Shirley B. Winston Rec. Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and other local agencies in Columbus are hosting a Easter Extravaganza Saturday, March 27.
The event begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. It will take place at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center located at 5025 Steam Mill Road.
Safe Kids Columbus will be giving away free bike helmets for kids while sizes and supplies last.
Children between the ages of 2 and 12 must be present to receive goodie bags and helmets.
The participating groups in this event include: Amerigroup Health Insurance, Columbus Parks & Recreation, Safe Kids of Columbus, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, iHeart Media, YMCA, Girls Inc., IACT Health, Davis Broadcasting Inc., and PMB Broadcasting.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.