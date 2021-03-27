Chattahoochee Riverkeeper hosts 11th annual Sweep the Hooch at Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, an environmental non-profit group, hosted its 11th annual Sweep the Hooch this morning.
Volunteers from Columbus State University and Columbus Technical College pulled trash from Weracoba Creek at Lakebottom Park.
This is the second year the Riverkeepers have hosted a site in Columbus, with last year’s event collecting several hundred pounds of trash from Weracoba Creek at Lakebottom Park.
“So the big thing is to get rid of this trash to help protect the rivers and our water that we drink and recreate in and protect the animals as well so please not only throw your trash away properly and recycle but if you see trash somewhere it doesn’t take much to bend over and pick it up,” said Ashley Deseni, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.
Last year the event saw over 1,000 volunteers collect roughly 36.8 tons of trash from our watershed, they are expecting to see the same results this year.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.