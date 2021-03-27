City of Newnan work to recover after tornado

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Coweta County, clean up efforts were underway after a tornado hit there Thursday night.
“You know, it’s just been a frightening day though. A frightening night for everybody,” said James Henderson, a Newnan resident.
James Henderson is just one of the many Newnan residents who woke up this morning to see their yards damaged after a tornado swept through the city.
“I just caught the tail end of it going through the trees in the back, I mean you can just hear the limbs and trees snapping, breaking, so when I got a chance to get out here this morning and see it all in broad daylight, I was like ‘Oh My God’,” said Henderson.
Just down the street from Henderson, Matt Miller not only found a tree in his kitchen, but his entire backyard demolished.
“I run back in, run to the bathroom, close the door, sit on the ground, and after that, feel nothing but shaking. The whole house shaking. And then boom. A tree fell directly on top of the kitchen,” said Miller.
Both Miller and Henderson live on Spence Avenue - a street just a mile and a half away from Newnan High School, one of the areas that was damaged the most.
For the majority of Friday, Newnan police had the area around Newnan High School blocked off for safety reasons.
Law enforcement and firefighters from other counties, including both Troup and Harris, came to help their neighboring community. Troup County firefighter Clayton Bryant said they started clearing trees and debris from roadways around 3 a.m. this morning.
“It’s kind of the definition of public service, you know, it’s kind of why we got in it for this, everybody wants to go home, but you just got to remember there’s a lot of people that don’t have a home to go to,” said Bryant.
Sheriff Mike Jolley of Harris County also sent some of his deputies to help clean up as well.
“These are Georgia citizens and as a sheriff of my county, of my citizens and my county, we want to reach out to other citizens in Georgia....and we’re proud to do that in Harris County,” said Jolley.
“To have people come up and help us, you know, it’s a real blessing. So, to all the counties and people that came over here to help us, thank y’all. If it weren’t for them, I don’t think we would’ve gotten this far,” said Henderson.
Bryant with the Troup County Fire Department said it’s going to take some time for Coweta County to recover and clean up from last night’s events.
