Opelika mayor delivers State of the City Address; discusses future of the city

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After a hard hit year in Opelika, the mayor gave his state of the city address Friday.
Hosted by the chamber of commerce in a lunch-themed event, Mayor Gary Fuller discussed how the pandemic impacted the city in both positive and negative ways.
The mayor also discussed what’s to come for Opelika’s future, both economically and as a community.
Many Opelika businesses and organizations came out to the event at the Bottling Plant Event Center.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.