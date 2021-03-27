St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus to vaccinate over 500 residents Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus and the West Central Health District are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday, March 27.
According to Pastor Adriane Burgess, over 500 residents with be vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“This event is unique because we are the first community partner to use our own church’s medical personnel and non-medical volunteers to run the drive-thru event and administer the vaccine, we are not just the host site,” said Pastor Adriane Burgess.
The Columbus Department of Health will be on site to ensure proper vaccination documentation and care in case of an emergency.
“Other churches have signed up, but we will be the first church to make a go of it this weekend,” said Pastor Burgess. “This is great because we are multiplying the resources the department of health has at its disposal to get our community vaccinated. We also hope to address disparities we see in the African-American community getting vaccinated.”
The vaccination site will be in the church parking lot until noon. Appointments are required to receive a vaccination.
