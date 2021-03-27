Storms Return Sunday Afternoon and Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower is possible throughout the day, but most of us will stay completely dry. On Sunday we will see showers and storms return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening as a disturbance moves through the area. We have a low-end risk of severe weather with this line moving through, and the main threats will be pockets of damaging wind and heavy rain. The tornado risk is not zero for tomorrow, but it is very low. That being said, we will continue to watch this closely tomorrow and keep you updated. We cool off and dry out for Monday before more showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday. Once these move out, it looks like we will calm down weather wise as sunshine returns to dominate the forecast.